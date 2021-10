No kneecaps were bitten during the writing of today’s Bears Bullets. • Who knew Mother Nature would spark the Bears to victory on Sunday? Sideline reporter Mark Grote tweets: “Matt Nagy mentioned the potential incoming weather as to why the Bears took the ball first to start the game.” A forecast that was calling for rain all weekend was hinting at afternoon rain throughout the area. So while the rain was holding up, perhaps Nagy saw an opportunity to get the ball to his QB early in favorable conditions. The result was an opening-drive touchdown featuring everything we’ve been begging to see. Play-call balance, superb execution, aggressiveness to go for it on fourth down, and David Montgomery providing the exclamation point. We didn’t know it then, but Mother Nature’s looming threat led to a drive that set the tone for the day.

