Original horrorpunks the Misfits bring the Halloween spirit to Aftershock Festival
My Chemical Romance were the original headliners tonight but their cancellation in April opened the perfect gap for The Original Misfits to fill. For festival goers not clouded by the fury of losing MCR, spending the evening in the company of horror-punk heroes Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein - as well as Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade - proves quite an honour.www.loudersound.com
