Original horrorpunks the Misfits bring the Halloween spirit to Aftershock Festival

“Misfit Cabaret Asylum” Drag/Circus/Music/Halloween Show (Oct. 8-16) The Darling Misfits are back and crazier than ever in this comedy-horror musical variety show. Join the Darling Misfits this October for our post-pandemic debut. We have all gone a little mad over the last year and a half and we are so excited to go out into the world bu,t unfortunately, Kat Robichaud is stuck. Stuck in an Asylum that should be a safe haven but, in fact, is filled with horrific characters. Don’t miss the Darling Misfits do what they do best this Halloween season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO