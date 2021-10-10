JOHNSON VALLEY SHARED USE AREA CLOSED BEGINNING OCTOBER 15
The Johnson Valley Shared Use Area will be temporarily closed to the public from Friday (October 15) through Monday (November 1) while the Marine Corps conducts critical military training in the area. The land will be thoroughly inspected prior to its return to the Bureau of Land Management for safe public access and recreation. For more information and updates, including an area map with boundaries, visit the link below.z1077fm.com
