Tyson Fury Officially Defeats The Dreaded Drake Curse

By Alexander Cole
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, everyone in the boxing world knows that Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder last night to retain his WBC Heavyweight belt. Fury is one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time, and last night, he proved that he can dominate against a fighter like Wilder, who is known for his devastating knockouts. In the end, it took Fury 11 rounds to knockout Wilder, although his performance was more than impressive.

