CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Cardi B Says She Was “Starstuck” While Officiating A Wedding Alongside Raven-Symoné

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been keeping up with the Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries __, you may already be aware that recently, Cardi B had the opportunity to officiate the marriage of a lesbian couple with the help of Disney Channel alum, Raven-Symoné. Yesterday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Cardi B. Gave Offset A Crazy Whine At Her Dancehall Party + He Penned A Sweet Message ‘I Value You So Much’

Cardi B. celebrated her 29th birthday in true Cardi style. By having a big party and she invited VIP fans. Cardi had a dancehall-themed Passa Passa party, which is similar to a West Indian carnival. Essence points out Passa Passa is a Jamaican thing that was started in 2003, after Ash Wednesday, and people party in the street in different costumes for a week.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Reveals Surprising Secret About Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Ad-Libs

Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott often interacts with her fans on Twitter, sometimes unearthing some inside information involving her music industry past. On Wednesday (September 28), Misdemeanor provided a little insight into Aaliyah’s ad-libs on the 1996 One In A Million single,”4 Page Letter,” in which she begins the track with, “Yo, turn my music up. Up some more. Up some more. Up a little bit more.” According to Missy, it was all a happy accident.
MUSIC
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Facebook Watch#Disney Channel#Wap
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim's "Husband" Mr. Papers Trolls 50 Cent With "All Things Fall Apart" Memes

He may have deleted his post about Lil Kim, but 50 Cent is feeling the wrath of Mr. Papers. Fif has often cracked jokes at the expense of his peers, but Lil Kim has made it clear that she does not appreciate his antics. Back in July, 50 Cent shared a meme about the pint-size Rap icon, and she quickly reacted, suggesting that he has been in his feelings after she rejected him years ago.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on. AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Bullied for THIS Reason After Latest Episode of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Numerous "Dancing With The Stars" fans noticed the Season 30 host, Tyra Banks, during her appearance on the show held on September 27, Monday. The American television personality and model led the Monday night's episode with a "quite bizarre gown," as Daily Mail described, which made the fans compare her to a dinosaur that you can find from "Jurassic Park."
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B, Beyonce & More: Which Pop Star Could Play Whitney Houston's Role in 'The Bodyguard' Remake? Vote!

A remake of the 1992 romantic drama film The Bodyguard is coming, and Billboard wants to know: Which pop star could play Whitney Houston's role?. Variety first reported the news and wrote that Cardi B's name has been floated around, with Channing Tatum as her potential co-star. Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle is already playing Ariel in the upcoming 2023 Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, so the Grown-ish actress would have some practice in playing a lead role in an iconic remake. Zendaya is the youngest person to ever win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her lead role in HBO's Euphoria, so she clearly has the acting chops.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon On His Seven Kids: "I Get To Vicariously Live Through Them"

Nick Cannon has an army of kids —seven to be exact. Cannon, infamously, is a man who believes that spreading his seed is the best method, and he also seems to avoid too much drama when it comes to his partners. According to Page Six, Cannon had a recent Zoom conference on Friday to promote his new daytime talk show Nick Cannon. On the call, he discussed fatherhood and his hectic schedule.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy