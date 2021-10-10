Fans play pivotal role in Hawkeye comeback against Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There are a lot of stadiums and fan bases that stake claim to being among the loudest in the country. But thanks to some personal technology, Hawkeye fans have some raw data to back that up. Kinnick Stadium has long been known as a difficult place for opponents to play. Because the stadium was designed with little sideline space, many players and coaches have commented that it sounds like the fans are "right on top of you." That close proximity can make it very loud, when the fans want it to be.