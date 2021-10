For the second time in his career, Mark Stoops has his Kentucky Wildcats sitting at 5-0 and ranked in the top 25 as the month of October gets rolling. After upsetting the Florida Gators this past weekend, Stoops now has his sights set on the LSU Tigers, who may be 3-2, but they’ve got the firepower to hang with just about anyone in the SEC.

