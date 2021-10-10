CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio heads into peak time for deer-related crashes

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS – AAA, The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources want to remind motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year.

Since 2016, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 100,672 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. While 95% of deer-related crashes only resulted in property damage, 27 crashes resulted in fatal injuries to motorists, with 28 killed. Additionally, nearly half (47%) of these crashes occurred in October, November, and December.

“As we enter the peak season for car-deer collisions in Ohio, I encourage drivers to use extra caution and slow down, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are more active,” said Governor DeWine. “A crash with a deer can be just as destructive as a crash with another vehicle, so it’s important that drivers remember to stay alert and watch out for animals crossing the road.”

Some of the top counties for deer-related crashes include Stark, Richland, Lorain, Trumbull, and Hancock with I-71, US-30 and I-80 being the leading roadways in the state.

“Always avoid distractions and keep your full focus on the roadway,” said Colonel Richard Fambro of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “If you see a deer slow down, but do not swerve. If you strike a deer, move to a safe place if you are able, turn on your hazard lights, and report the crash.”

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), deer become visibly active from late October through November. This is due in large part to the fall breeding season. While males pursue prospective mates throughout the season, they often encounter females that are not yet willing to breed, which can result in pursuits where deer will dart into roadways with little caution. This unpredictable movement leads to an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious in areas where fencerows, riparian corridors, or other blocks of forested habitat intersect a roadway.

“As motorists have likely noticed, deer are very visible and active in the fall,” ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby. Deer rarely run alone.”

Cost of Deer-Vehicle Collisions:

Colliding with a deer is not only dangerous, it’s also increasingly costly. Recent data estimates the average insurance claim for a deer-vehicle collision in Ohio is more than $4,000. Vehicle sensors found on newer vehicles continue to increase repair costs. In fact, AAA found these new safety systems can double repair bills for minor collisions. The included graphic depicts the estimated repair costs for various vehicle sensors (more information at Newsroom.AAA.com). Without adequate insurance, drivers are left footing this bill. Which is why it’s important to make sure you’re covered before a crash occurs.

“In the event of an accident, it’s important to have adequate insurance for financial protection,” Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French said. “Now is the time for Ohioans to contact their insurance agents to complete an insurance review.”

AAA and the Ohio Department of Insurance remind drivers that the optional comprehensive coverage (also known as “other than collision” coverage) portion of an auto insurance policy often is used to pay for deer-vehicle damage repair. Collision or liability-only policies do not cover the damage. With the vast number of costly deer collisions on Ohio’s roads, it is often a good idea to evaluate maintaining comprehensive coverage, even with older vehicles.

“Although deer and other animals are unpredictable, there are actions you can take to help prevent a crash or reduce the damage from a collision,” said Ed Conley, director, insurance operations for AAA Ohio Auto Club.

How to avoid animal collisions:

Scan the road ahead: Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember some animals, like deer, move in groups, so when there is one, there are usually more in the area.

Use high beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic: This can help you spot deer or other wildlife more quickly and give you time to slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting animals’ reflective eyes.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk: Deer tend to be more active in the early morning and at dusk. That’s why these are peak times for deer-vehicle collisions.

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane: Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Drivers who swerve to miss a deer and hit something else may be charged for an at-fault crash.

Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert, and sober: The chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on. If you’re distracted or drowsy, you’re not properly scanning the road for deer and could end up spotting them too late.

Ohioans with insurance questions can reach out to the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 or via www.insurance.ohio.gov. The website also contains wide-ranging educational insurance information.

AAA provides more than 62 million members with travel, insurance, financial, and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

As always, motorists are also reminded they can dial #677 from their mobile device to be connected to the nearest Ohio State Highway Patrol Post.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Mobile Device#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Odnr
CBS News

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Texas deputy killed in Houston ambush shooting

A Texas deputy was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a Houston bar early Saturday morning, according to multiple local reports. Police at a press conference after the deadly shootings described the fallen officers as victims of an ambush attack. The officers were shot while working security jobs at a bar and were reportedly trying to arrest a man when they came under fire from a second person.
TEXAS STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
163
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy