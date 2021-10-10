Miya Marcano: Family releases details on upcoming funeral service
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Miya Marcano has announced the details of her upcoming Celebration of Life and funeral. 19-year-old Miya Marcano was last seen on Friday, September 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manual Caballero, was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, September 27. Family, friends, and law enforcement discovered her body on Saturday, October 2.www.fox35orlando.com
