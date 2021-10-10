CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

By DANICA KIRKA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeA9i_0cN0p0i100
Britain The Beatles FILE - The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air Oct 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

LONDON — (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.

Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said. “That was our Johnny.’’

The band's fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon's desire to “break lose'' was the main driver behind the split.

Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.

The interview comes ahead Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band. “The Beatles: Get Back,” set for release in November on Disney+, is certain to revisit the breakup of the legendary band. McCartney's comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted: “Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making “pretty good stuff.”

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Bbc Radio 4#The Observer#The Associated Press
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles Land on TikTok With Dozens of Songs

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group. Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Mick Jagger Gets Snarky About Paul McCartney’s ‘Blues Cover Band’ Dig at Stones’ L.A. Show

At the first of two Los Angeles-area concerts Thursday, Mick Jagger reeled off a list of celebrities, real and imagined, whom he said were attending the Rolling Stones’ opening night at SoFi Stadium. And a remark about Paul McCartney left some fans puzzled, but others laughing, depending on how closely they’d been following music news this week — and, specifically, following fresh developments in the now-55-year-old Stones/Beatles rivalry. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger said early in the show. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

“It’s Like Playing in 12 Different Bands” – Tom Morello on ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’

To say that is something of a prolific musician is probably putting it rather lightly. With millions of album sales to his name, some of the greatest guitar riffs ever played written by his hand, and with a career that has seen him working with some of the greatest figures in modern music, it’s no secret that any new release from Morello is greeted with rabid excitement from his legions of fans.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
54K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy