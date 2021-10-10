Hyrule Compendium: Ocarina of Time And Majora’s Mask Coming To Nintendo Switch Online
Mases and Gooey are back with another episode of the Hyrule Compendium! Join our hosts as they discuss the introduction of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask to Nintendo Switch Online. The question they seek to answer today is: Do the Nintendo 64 versions of these two popular Zelda games still hold up today? Since the matter of how well a game holds up falls in the realm of personal preference, the issue is multifaceted.www.zeldadungeon.net
