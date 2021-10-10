Remembering Debra Y. Miles-Olofson, 1950-2021

Family and friends are remembering Debra Miles-Olofson, and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Debra Y. Miles-Olofson passed away on September 11, 2021, following a 16-month battle with inflammatory breast cancer. Her family hadn’t left her side in days; they read her letters and emails from loved ones, rubbed her feet, and hosted visitors. Debra was the kind of person who always showed up, no matter what—for her family, her friends, and her clients. In celebrating her life, we show up for each other and all those who mourn her—just as she would have done for us.