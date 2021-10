MISHAWAKA, Ind,-- A Columbus Day celebration will be held at Central Park in Mishawaka on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. The day-long event recognizes Christopher Columbus’s discovery of the new world, and will also be celebrating Italian heritage month. The celebration starts near the Columbus statue in Central Park. Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood is attending the event. There will be a buffet at the DiLoreto Club on Division Street at 2:30 p.m.