Russ & Kehlani Tease Potential Joint Album

Photo: Getty Images

Kehlani has never been one to shy away from a good collaboration. The California native's breakout project, You Should Be Here , included guest appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid , Coucheron , Chance The Rapper and the late Lexii Alijai . Since then, the talented singer-songwriter has landed on tracks with 6lack , Ty Dolla $ign , Musiq Soulchild , Dom Kennedy , James Blake , Lucky Daye and several other stars. Not to mention, the emerging video director recently released a track with the legendary T-Pain . With all that is happening, it can be hard to keep track of every collaboration on Kehlani's docket. Thankfully, the 2021 Governors Ball performer has friends like Russ to offer friendly reminders.

During an eventful weekend in Las Vegas, Russ reminded the "Altar" singer that they had planned to do an album together previously. In footage obtained by HipHop-N-More , the talented duo can be spotted partying as Russ attempts to hold his friend "accountable."

“I just told Russ I would make an album with him in the club,” Kehlani said.

“Listen, hold her accountable, because I doubt it," Russ replied.

Kehlani and Russ are from strangers. Just last year, the two worked on "Take You Back" and later released an official video. Since then, the two have shifted towards their solo careers. Recently, Kehlani dropped "Altar" and announced the release of Blue Water Road this winter. While Russ hasn't announced the release of his next album, he has gone back to releasing a new track each and every week. Not to mention, there are rumors that he could release a sequel to his 2020 EP, Chomp .

With both artists rolling on all cylinders, a joint project could bring the best out of both of them in the new year. Who wants to hear a new Russ and Kehlani project?