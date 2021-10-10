Behind the Brick - Beer, Besties and Bricken

"Beer, Besties and Bricken" is the second episode of the semester of The Miami Student podcast, Behind the Brick, which is released bi-weekly. In this episode your host, Anna McDougall, talks about the in and outs of a Saturday in Oxford. She covers everything from darties, to fried chicken, to night time naps and just how the Miami students spend their weekends, when football is not the forefront of Saturday entertainment.