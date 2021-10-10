CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Mo Salah Is World Class" Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Says Mohamed Salah Deserves New Contract

By Damon Carr
 6 days ago

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler says that Mohamed Salah becoming highest earner at the club will be welcomed by the other players.

In an article for the Daily Mirror, Fowler heaps praise on to Liverpool's forward Mo Salah.

He also goes on to say that the dressing room won't have a problem Salah being the highest paid player.

"Mo Salah is, without question, world class. And, in my opinion, there won’t be one ­dissenting voice in the Liverpool dressing room over the Egyptian being rewarded with a new ­contract that will make him the club’s highest earner.”

"Of course, there have been instances in ­dressing rooms in the past where some players have become upset over an individual earning more than the rest.

"But, in this instance, ­Liverpool must realise that Mo is now one of the best players in the world, whether they like it or not, and with everything that brings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYmlR_0cN0jMge00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fowler continues by saying Salah is deserves a great contract because of the performances he's putting in.

"I honestly don’t think there will be any problems with Mo becoming easily the best- paid player at Anfield."

"Players get what they ­deserve and what their ­performances ­warrant. His ­performances warrant a great contract. No one in that dressing room, no one playing football in the Premier League would begrudge him for that new contract.”

