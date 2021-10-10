CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Clooney nixes political career, sees US recovery post-Trump

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ed0S_0cN0jI9k00

LONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload.

Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.

Prison guard vaccinations increase after governor’s mandate

When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea.

“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on the show to promote his new movie, “The Tender Bar.”

Clooney said he planned to take on fewer projects while he is healthy and can still “play basketball and do the things I love.’’

“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years,” he said. “In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Clooney shrugged off concerns about Biden’s sagging poll numbers, saying the president is still struggling with Trump’s legacy.

“It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s going to be OK his first day in school,” Clooney said. “There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, there’s a lot of healing that has to happen, and its going to take time.”

Trump remains a factor in U.S. politics, Clooney said, adding that he hopes Americans have “a little better sense” than to return him to the White House.

“It’s so funny, because he was just this knucklehead,’’ Clooney said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Trump smells 'of meat', Boris is a 'twit': Hillary Clinton's revenge novel is silly – and great fun

Five hundred pages is a lot to say I told you so, but we have at least established what Hillary Clinton did during the pandemic. State of Terror is her revenge fantasy, and her revenge on Donald Trump, which is a shame because he will probably love it more than anyone else. This is a man who incited a coup for attention. He is probably reading it now, or having it read to him.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Clooney
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Americans#The White House
republic-online.com

George Clooney says the US 'is in denial' about climate change

George Clooney thinks the US is in "a state of denial" about climate change. The 60-year-old actor admits he's not feeling "all that optimistic" ahead of of COP26, the UN's climate change conference, at the end of October. He told Sky News: "There's a better chance [in Britain] than we've...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

George Clooney Says He Won’t Run for Office, Calls Trump a “Knucklehead”

George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload. Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a longtime supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump. When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea. “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

George Clooney slams Trump, shuts down presidency rumors

George Clooney will never be leader of the free world. The “Ocean’s Eleven” star has finally shut down long-standing speculation that he might one day run for president, saying he “actually wants to have a nice life” instead. The 60-year-old actor made the declaration during an interview with BBC on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign Friday for Democrats in governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, her most overt foray into politics since arriving at the White House nine months ago. Her involvement is the latest sign that Democrats are pulling out the stops in the upcoming elections, particularly […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Capitol Times

Trump voter to Sinema: Pass legislation for Covid recovery

As someone with three degrees who built a successful nursing career over 28 years, I never expected to find myself in the situation I’m in now: working part time and struggling to pay my bills. I worked for 27 years as a nurse and built a secure middle-class life, bought...
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
669
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy