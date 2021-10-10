CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

How ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ Inspired Adidas’ New Sneaker Collab

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

ESPN ’s SportsCenter debuted more than 40 years ago, with the premiere episode airing on September 7, 1979. First anchored by George Grande and Lee Leonard, the show has since launched a number of careers, with broadcasters like Greg Gumbel, Craig Kilborn, Robin Roberts and Keith Olbermann all owning much of their early television success to the prime-time sporting news program.

Still considered to be ESPN’s flagship show, SportsCenter is now inspiring a whole other industry with the launch of a new sneaker collaboration with Adidas . The Adidas Top Ten Hi ESPN Shoes take inspiration from the early days of SportsCenter , with retro colors, a pebbled leather upper and OG hi-top styling. The sneakers ’ name is a play on SportsCenter’s popular “Top Ten” segment, which features the best sporting highlights of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVpGg_0cN0j8Pj00

Adidas


Buy:
Adidas Top Ten Hi ESPN Sneakers
at
$150

Produced in limited edition, the Adidas x ESPN sneaker updates Adidas’ classic basketball sneaker that was worn by many of the players who made it into the original “Top Ten” segments back in 1979. In addition to the Seventies-inspired cream and black colorway, the original ESPN SportsCenter logo and a vintage-styled Top Ten logo appear on the tongue. Gold accents (shoelace tags) rest along the laces, depicting the words “Top Ten,” the year, 1979, and the Adidas trefoil logo. A hint of red pays homage to the iconic red ESPN lettering.

The commemorative sneaker is made with a genuine leather upper and rubber outsole. Adidas has made the ESPN shoe available in sizes 4 to 10, and the collaboration retails for $150 per pair. Each pair comes in a collectible ESPN-branded shoebox.

“Top Ten means sport,” reads a description on the Adidas website . “These shoes celebrate the legacy with retro style and signature details that look back to the beginning of both — the sneaker and the sports broadcasting titan.”

As with all limited-edition sneaker releases, this one is expected to sell out fast, so we recommend heading over to Adidas.com to pick up your Adidas Top Ten sneakers before quantities run out.

You can also watch SportsCenter and all of ESPN’s live and original programming right now on ESPN+ . A monthly subscription is just $6.99 a month by signing up here .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Srisha, ‘Without You’

To say that Srisha is something of a talented individual would be one of the biggest understatements anybody could possibly make, but if you needed even the slightest indication of just how much ability Srisha possesses, one only need look at her most recent single, “Without You”. Hailing from Western...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs With Footrests

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No gaming setup is complete without a good chair. Settling into a seat that’s made specifically for gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

3 Questions to Ask Yourself to Determine if You’re an Effective Communicator

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. We all know that good communication is the foundation of a successful relationship. Whether it’s with your friend, your spouse or your family, sharing your thoughts and feelings is key to having a relationship based on trust and understanding.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Rolling Stone

‘In My Room’ With Bored Shorts

Sydney outfit Bored Shorts have shared a rendition of their track “Common Connections” for the latest instalment of Rolling Stone’s ‘In My Room’, a series in which artists perform from home following a year which has seen live shows become a rarity. It was early last month that Bored Shorts...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Leonard
Person
Keith Olbermann
Person
Greg Gumbel
inputmag.com

Adidas made Xbox-themed sneakers to honor the console’s anniversary

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Adidas has unveiled a new pair of sneakers modeled after the gaming console. Dubbed the “Xbox 20th Forum Tech,” the shoe features translucent green details inspired by the special edition Xbox released for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved way back in 2001.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

Adidas Levels Up With Xbox Sneaker Collaboration

Xbox is stepping into its 20th anniversary in style, thanks to Adidas. The video gaming system has joined forces with the German athletic giant on a console-inspired sneaker, kicking off a global partnership. The Adidas Originals by Xbox sneakers, called the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, celebrate both brands’ background in entertainment and pop culture. The low-top shoes, inspired by Xbox’s debut 2001 console for the game “Halo: Combat Evolved,” feature lime green and black uppers. They also come equipped with Xbox-branded tongues and black and white-striped laces. Their greatest statement, however, are translucent green soles — a clear reference to the light-up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Sportscenter#Sneaker#Collab#Espn#Sportscenter
inputmag.com

Adidas’ next Superstar ADV sneaker is perfectly spooky for Halloween

Adidas Skateboarding has partnered with Mark Gonzales, one of the brand’s most illustrious skaters, to put forth a fully skateable interpretation of its iconic Superstar ADV sneaker. Revamped with performance enhancements, the all-black shoe features neon versions of Gonzales’ signature “Shmoo” bird patches, creating a sneaker ideal for night skating or trick-or-treating.
APPAREL
mspoweruser.com

Xbox and Adidas team up to create console-inspired sneakers

Xbox has announced a new global partnership with Adidas to create console-inspired sneakers in honour of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Kicking off the collaboration is a set of sneakers inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console which itself celebrated the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved all the way back in 2001.
BUSINESS
imore.com

Check out these Apple-inspired Nike Dunk sneakers

Someone has created a unique line of Apple-inspired Nike trainers. Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different created the range based on Apple's own employee sneakers. They are based on Apple's own sneakers made for employees in the 90s. Foxtrott Uniform and Thinking Different have teamed up to create a line of...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
inputmag.com

Supreme and Nike debut a revised Cross Trainer sneaker for their latest collab

Supreme has unveiled its latest Nike collaboration, and this time it doesn’t just consist of a new color scheme. The New York City streetwear brand has taken on the Cross Trainer Low, a brand new revision from Nike’s Air Cross Trainer series. Specifically, the sneaker jumps off from the Air Cross Trainer 3, which itself took cues from Bo Jackson’s iconic Air Trainer SC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Recycled, Vegan Sneaker Collabs on the Rise

Consumer demand for vegan sneakers is being answered and with gleaming celebrity endorsements. There’s nothing like a dash of Billie Eilish or Kanye West to stoke the fanfare in searches. Per shopping insights platform Lyst’s September report, demand for recycled sneakers, such as algae-made Yeezy Foam RNNRs, grew 55 percent...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Images of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Collab Have Surfaced

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Adidas is referencing a classic Christmas film for an upcoming Forum style. Images began to circulate...
RETAIL
Highsnobiety

EPSN SportsCenter x adidas Top Ten Hi: Release Date, Price

Editor's Notes: Top Ten lists – we're plagued by them. It's hard to debate literally anything without resulting in compiling your contenders into a best-of-all-time list. Favorite albums? Best cereals? Greatest athletes? It doesn't matter what the topic is; we've all got our top ten. In sport, the top ten...
SHOPPING
Golf Digest

Adidas releases all-black ZOZO Championship-inspired golf shoes

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. The latest version of Stan Smith's golf shoes are here with Adidas releasing a limited-edition colorway of the classic tennis-inspired silhouette to honor...
APPAREL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Adidas' Top Ten sneaker is getting some well-deserved love with this new collab and it's about time

The Adidas Top Ten sneaker is one of the most storied shoes in basketball footwear history. It was originally released back in 1979 as one of Adidas Basketball’s newest revolutionary models. It came during the time basketball was transitioning from a low-impact sport to one where contact was frequent. Athletes were jumping out of the gym.
APPAREL
The Spun

Longtime SportsCenter Anchor Has Landed A New Job

Everett, 59, has landed a new job in the NBA world. He’s been hired by the Portland Trail Blazers to provide pre-, half- and post-game coverage for “most” road games this upcoming season. “The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the addition of Neil Everett to the broadcast team starting in...
BASKETBALL
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy