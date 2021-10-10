CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where LSU opponents rank in the week 6 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
Another Saturday has come and gone, the LSU Tigers had an opportunity to knock off a top 25 team that came into the game undefeated. Unfortunately for the Bayou Bengals, the team was never in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Once they scored their first touchdown of the game, they led wire-to-wire. The Tigers were able to put points on the board but not until after UK built a 35-7 lead in the third quarter.

After another week of college football, it is time to look at the updated polls. USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Sunday. While the Tigers aren’t anywhere near being ranked after starting the year 3-3, we look at the top 25 and where the Tigers opponents are ranked heading into week seven.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 6-0 1,624 (64)

2 Iowa 6-0 1,537 (1)

3 Oklahoma 6-0 1,452

4 Cincinnati 5-0 1,418

5 Alabama 5-1 1,363 -4

6 Ohio State 5-1 1,254

7 Michigan 6-0 1,237

8 Penn State 5-1 1,124 -4

9 Michigan State 6-0 1,064

10 Oregon 4-1 1,004

11 Kentucky 6-0 994

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910 –

13 Notre Dame 5-1 817 –

14 Ole Miss 4-1 741

15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 –

16 Wake Forest 6-0 580

17 Florida 4-2 543

18 Texas A&M 4-2 396

19 Arkansas 4-2 386 -3

20 BYU 5-1 342 -10

21 NC State 4-1 321

22 Arizona State 5-1 294

23 SMU 6-0 269

24 San Diego State 5-0 156

25 Clemson 3-2 155 -4

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.

