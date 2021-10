Max Verstappen says Red Bull must up their game to keep competing with Mercedes, after their rivals showed considerably more speed in the Turkish Grand Prix.Valtteri Bottas won the race, with Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez occupying the other podium places and Lewis Hamilton in fifth after his penalty for a new engine left him halfway down the starting grid.But after recent races whose locations favoured the Mercedes cars, Turkey provided an unwelcome surprise for Red Bull with how much quicker their major rivals’ cars were in some parts of the track.“Of course overall I think we have been at...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO