George Jones’ life of bad habits made him suffer in the end
George Jones lived and sang about sorrow and poverty, and became one of the greatest country music singers of all time. He recorded more than 900 songs and charted the most hits of any country singer, but he paid the price of spending a tremendous amount of time on the road and sleeping in a bus or car while traveling from one city to another. He had a miserable childhood, multiple marriages and divorces, and abused his body and mind with drinking, smoking and drugs that destroyed his lungs, liver, heart and stomach.www.villages-news.com
