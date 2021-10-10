CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Jones’ life of bad habits made him suffer in the end

By Gabe Mirkin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Jones lived and sang about sorrow and poverty, and became one of the greatest country music singers of all time. He recorded more than 900 songs and charted the most hits of any country singer, but he paid the price of spending a tremendous amount of time on the road and sleeping in a bus or car while traveling from one city to another. He had a miserable childhood, multiple marriages and divorces, and abused his body and mind with drinking, smoking and drugs that destroyed his lungs, liver, heart and stomach.

Comments / 39

David Gibbons
6d ago

He had choices since they day that he was born there were voices that told him right from wrong . if he had listened he would be there today . Loved my some George

Mnimar
6d ago

He was the best country artist of all time in my book. No one has ever been able to match or duplicate his unusual voice. It's too bad that alcohol destroyed his life.

Sandra Gallice
6d ago

you think he had a choice but alcoholism is a disease which he probably inherited from his dad and he also suffered from abuse in his family, These two things stack the odds against you. I hope that people can be more compassionate about what other people are struggling with. We are all doing the best we can!!

