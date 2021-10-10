CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Winners Of The 2021 Bank Of America Chicago Marathon

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P37Ao_0cN0hOWW00

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago to run the first marathon since 2019. Here are this year’s winners:

Men’s Elite Seifu Tura of Ethiopia finishing at 2:06:12.

Women’s Elite – Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya finishing at 2:22:31.

Men’s Wheelchair- Daniel Romanchuk of USA finishing at 1:29:07

Women’s Wheelchair – Tanyana McFadden of USA finishing 1:48:57.

Thousands traveled from all over to participate in the marathon. Last year’s marathon was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RunnersWorld

Everything You Need to Know About the Chicago Marathon

On Sunday, October 10, nearly 35,000 elites, seasoned runners, and newbie marathoners will charge to the finish line in Chicago’s Grant Park during the Chicago Marathon, a race so pancake-flat and well-supported by spectators that fast times are almost guaranteed. This year’s marathon will be especially exciting, given that the...
CHICAGO, IL
977wmoi.com

Runners Will Hit the Streets of Chicago During 43rd Annual Chicago Marathon This Sunday

(Chicago, IL) — The 43rd running of the Chicago Marathon takes place this weekend. Thousands of runners will be participating in Sunday’s race. Forecasters believe the weather will be unseasonably warm, with temperatures possibly reaching 81 degrees. More than 35-thousand people from 50 states and one-hundred countries are expected to compete in the 26-point-two-mile race. The course will wind through 29 neighborhoods. Last year’s Chicago Marathon was canceled because of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Chicago

For Chicago Marathon Spectators, It Becomes A Race Within The Race

CHICAGO (CBS) — About 35,000 runners hit the streets Sunday for the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, and while, that is about 10,000 fewer runners than last time, the numbers didn’t change the city’s enthusiasm for the race. The number of spectators was probably fewer than 2019, and after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 race, fewer people were out on Sunday. As Jackie Kostek reports, spectators went to inspiring lengths to cheer on family and friends, making it a race within a race. Indeed, spotting one person in a speeding mass of thousands is a challenge. Daniel Mattson and Diana Enriquez look for their...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Street Closures Begin Ahead Of Chicago Marathon This Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)– As Chicago Marathon weekend approaches, you’ll need to prepare for street closures. The Marathon is on Sunday and some street in and around Grant Park are already closed for race setup. Balbo Drive is closed both east and west bound between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Balbo Drive will remain closed until early next Wednesday morning for cleanup. For a full list of street closures, visit the Chicago Marathon website. 
CHICAGO, IL
thestreamable.com

Peacock Streaming Chicago, Boston Marathons This Weekend

It’s “Marathon Weekend” for NBC Sports with the Chicago Marathon on Sunday and the Boston Marathon on Peacock and NBC Sports Network. The weekend kicks off with live coverage of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning at 8 am ET. Among the Americans competing are two-time Olympic medalist and 2017 Chicago Marathon champion Galen Rupp, and Sara Hall, who will be attempting to break the American marathon record. Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya will also be competing in the race.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatyana Mcfadden
Person
Ruth Chepngetich
Person
Daniel Romanchuk
KOCO

Ezquerra, Hammer winners of 2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon was held in person for the first time in about 2 1/2 years this weekend. Runners took to the streets Sunday morning for the marathon and relay races. Jose Pablo Salazar Ezquerra was the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon's male winner with a time of 2:28:58, and Layne Hammer was the female winner with a time of 2:54:34.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Men S Elite#Women S Elite#Usa#Tatyanamcfadden
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy