Winners Of The 2021 Bank Of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) — About 35,000 runners hit the streets Sunday for the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, and while, that is about 10,000 fewer runners than last time, the numbers didn’t change the city’s enthusiasm for the race. The number of spectators was probably fewer than 2019, and after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 race, fewer people were out on Sunday. As Jackie Kostek reports, spectators went to inspiring lengths to cheer on family and friends, making it a race within a race. Indeed, spotting one person in a speeding mass of thousands is a challenge. Daniel Mattson and Diana Enriquez look for their...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO