Winners Of The 2021 Bank Of America Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago to run the first marathon since 2019. Here are this year’s winners:
Men’s Elite – Seifu Tura of Ethiopia finishing at 2:06:12.
Women’s Elite – Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya finishing at 2:22:31.
Men’s Wheelchair- Daniel Romanchuk of USA finishing at 1:29:07
Women’s Wheelchair – Tanyana McFadden of USA finishing 1:48:57.
Thousands traveled from all over to participate in the marathon. Last year’s marathon was cancelled due to COVID-19.
