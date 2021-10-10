USMNT, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic attended Jets game in London

U.S. men’s national soccer team star and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday to watch the New York Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons in one of the NFL’s international games.

Pulisic lives in the London area and his Premier League club, Chelsea, are based just 10 miles from Tottenham, where the NFL plays several games each season.

Pulisic was born and raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania, a little less than three hours west of East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the Jets play at MetLife Stadium. Despite their struggles, the Jets are Pulisic’s favorite team.

The USMNT have a World Cup qualifying match against Panama in Panama City on Sunday evening but Pulisic stayed behind with his club in England to continue rehabbing from an ankle injury during the international window.

Adding insult to injury, the Jets lost to the Falcons 27-20 with Pulisic in attendance on Sunday.

Pulisic should be recovered in time for the next international window in November that will feature a USMNT home match vs. Mexico in Cincinnati, Ohio. As for the Jets, they now have a bye week before going on the road to face the New England Patriots in Week 7.