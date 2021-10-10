CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

USMNT, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic attended Jets game in London

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvqAv_0cN0gNOK00

U.S. men’s national soccer team star and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday to watch the New York Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons in one of the NFL’s international games.

Pulisic lives in the London area and his Premier League club, Chelsea, are based just 10 miles from Tottenham, where the NFL plays several games each season.

Pulisic was born and raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania, a little less than three hours west of East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the Jets play at MetLife Stadium. Despite their struggles, the Jets are Pulisic’s favorite team.

The USMNT have a World Cup qualifying match against Panama in Panama City on Sunday evening but Pulisic stayed behind with his club in England to continue rehabbing from an ankle injury during the international window.

Adding insult to injury, the Jets lost to the Falcons 27-20 with Pulisic in attendance on Sunday.

Pulisic should be recovered in time for the next international window in November that will feature a USMNT home match vs. Mexico in Cincinnati, Ohio. As for the Jets, they now have a bye week before going on the road to face the New England Patriots in Week 7.

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Pulisic supporting New York Jets in 2021 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Chelsea star, a Pennsylvania native, has made the most of an opportunity to catch some live American Football action in north London. United States international Christian Pulisic has never made any secret of his support for the New York Jets, with the Chelsea forward taking an opportunity to catch them in live action during the 2021 NFL London Games.
NFL
Sporting News

Brenden Aaronson fills in for Christian Pulisic as USMNT's creative force

Each and every time Brenden Aaronson joins up with the U.S. men's national team, American soccer fans get a closer look at a brand new player. Brand new doesn't mean entirely different, at least in this scenario. Rather, whenever Aaronson shows up to USMNT camp, he looks like a better version of himself.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Ohio State
Tribal Football

​Chelsea duo James, Pulisic in doubt for Brentford

Chelsea duo Reece James and Christian Pulisic are sweating over their fitness ahead of the resumption of Premier League action. The Blues take on Brentford on Saturday in the league, and they could be without two key players. According to The Independent, Pulisic has been injured since the previous international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic remains out with injury

Christian Pulisic is still out with an ankle injury, as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed the USMNT star is unavailable. With Pulisic being left out of the USMNT’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers in October, he also hasn’t played for Chelsea since mid-August. Pulisic, 23, suffered an ankle injury...
UEFA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers didn’t place their star back on the injured reserve. It was an optimistic move by the organization. Unfortunately, McCaffrey’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The Panthers placed McCaffrey, who’s missed two straight games with...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Quincy Williams hit with terrible roughing the passer on Matt Ryan in Jets-Falcons London game

For the second straight week, officials gifted Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan a terrible roughing the passer penalty, this time in the NFL London game vs. the Jets. The roughing penalty was called against New York linebacker Quincy Williams on Atlanta’s first drive of the day, at the 12:55 mark. Williams made a good move to get upfield, hitting Ryan as he let the ball go and forcing an incomplete pass.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Yardbarker

Pulisic, Jorginho, James, Kante: The Latest Chelsea Injury & Fitness News

Chelsea head into the international break at the top of the Premier League despite suffering defeat to Manchester City at the end of September. A 3-1 win for Thomas Tuchel's side over Southampton put the Blues back on the winning trail after back-to-back defeats in all competitions in the space of five days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

The Jets and Falcons Go London Calling

Andrew: Hello and welcome to Scramble for the Ball, where this week sees the NFL resume one of its most beloved and beloathed traditions after a one-year COVID-related absence. Not the Pro Bowl; voting for that doesn't open until November. I'm talking about the other traditional fixture nobody wants to play in, nobody wants to travel for, and people only go to watch because there's no alternative available in their home city. That's right, this weekend sees the NFL return to London, baby! Let those Clash network TV royalties roll in.
NFL
KEYT

Falcons, Jets decline ‘bowl-week’ approach to London game

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets each chose to stay at their home practice sites this week before Sunday’s game in London. In the past, other teams have spent the full week in London before games. The Falcons and Jets opted for Thursday night flights. Each team is motivated to make the most of the opportunity for a win. The Jets will try to build momentum off last week’s 27-24 overtime win over Tennessee. The Falcons, who are the home team, will try to recover from last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington. The Falcons have their bye next week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Usmnt#Instagram A#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
profootballnetwork.com

Jets vs. Falcons prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the London game in Week 5

Falcons -3.5 Moneyline: Falcons -190, Jets +160. Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Looking to get filthy rich on the Falcons this weekend? Perhaps you think you can become nouvelle rich sticking your notes on New York? If you’re looking to make a little money predicting the future, it’s worth considering the past before you lay down your hard-earned cash.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

London GAME DAY: Will Falcons Top Jets Across The Pond?

The Atlanta Falcons have landed in London and will take on the New York Jets on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series Games initiative. Atlanta will have to overcome some major obstacles to get the victory: travel, time change and, mostly, major missing pieces. The Falcons will be...
NFL
NJ.com

Robert Saleh, Jets ready for London game against Falcons

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is no stranger to the NFL’s London games. During his stint as Jacksonville’s linebackers coach, the Jaguars made the trip three consecutive seasons. His experience has helped the Jets in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Want to bet on...
NFL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jets tangle with Falcons in first London game

The NFL ventures halfway across the globe on Sunday when the New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in London. The Jets (1-3) enter Tottenham Hotspur Stadium riding the momentum from their spirited 27-24 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson completed 21 of 34...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy