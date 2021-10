JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ports across the country are cluttered. Ships are parked in the water while crews are waiting to unload, and containers are piled up with nowhere to go. Because of this the White House recently announced a potential solution. Three of the largest United States goods carriers are expected to move forward toward working 24/7. The amendment would fix the backlog and apply to ports in Southern California.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO