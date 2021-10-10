CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merced County, CA

Deputies arrest man in connection with Merced County homicide

By Andrew Kuhn email phone
Merced Sun-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect has been arrested in connection with a Merced County homicide investigation, according to authorities. Jacob Arnold Khaoone, 28, was booked into Merced County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of first degree murder, according to jail records. In a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post on Friday, authorities said Khaoone was arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Toontep Champa.

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy