Deputies arrest man in connection with Merced County homicide
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Merced County homicide investigation, according to authorities. Jacob Arnold Khaoone, 28, was booked into Merced County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of first degree murder, according to jail records. In a Merced County Sheriff’s Office social media post on Friday, authorities said Khaoone was arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Toontep Champa.www.mercedsunstar.com
