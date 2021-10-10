CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WQMZ_0cN0emKn00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Capt. Kim Pierre-Zamora remembers the protective vest she was issued when she went to basic training a number of years ago. It was a size medium that hung down too far and made it difficult for her to even bend over to pick up something.

“Whenever I tried to move or tried to shoulder my weapon or shoot on a pop-up range really quickly, I would have to physically pick up the vest and move it in order to shoulder my weapon,” Pierre-Zamora said.

It’s a common complaint from female soldiers and small-stature men who have struggled with the bulky armor they’ve worn over two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. But in recent weeks, the Army for the first time has begun handing out armor in three additional sizes: extra small short, small short and small long. The armor can be adjusted in multiple ways to fit better and allow soldiers to move faster and more freely.

Ohio school boards emerge as hot races in November election

The “modular scalable vest” was distributed to more than 4,500 soldiers so far in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, over the past few weeks. Female soldiers also will be able to get new versions of the combat shirt more tailored for a woman’s shape. Those shirts are given out only when soldiers deploy.

Army researchers have been working on the changes for years, trying to come up with combat gear that is lighter and fits better.

Initially, the effort to add more sizes was in response to complaints from female soldiers, who are increasingly moving into combat jobs previously open only to men. As more women deployed to a war zone, they often found that they were shorter and smaller than many of the men and needed armor that allows for narrower shoulders, a bust and hips.

Early on, however, the Army made the decision to make the vests unisex, The decision, said Lt. Col. Stephen Miller, was based on the belief that smaller male soldiers who might need a short or small sized vest would refuse to take anything that was “stamped female.” He’s product manager for soldier protective equipment at PEO Soldier, an Army organization that coordinates the fielding of armor, weapons and other equipment.

That move has proved to be a success.

Nearly 25 percent or 1,200, of the 82nd Airborne soldiers so far have gotten armor in the three new sizes, said Pierre-Zamora, who works as an assistant product manager at PEO Soldier. Of those 1,200, about 100 have been women.

Tensions persist between legacy of Christopher Columbus, native people

There are five other regular sizes that have been available previously — extra small, small, medium, large and extra large.

Pierre-Zamora said the new short and long versions fit many soldiers better. As an example, she said that she and another female soldier appear to be about the same size. But, she said she wears an extra small, while the other soldier wears an extra small short.

“Outwardly we both look like we’re about the same size, but her torso is a little bit shorter than mine,” she said.

The vest, she said, also allows soldiers to move the ballistic armor plates that can be inserted for additional protection. The soft pockets that hold the plates can be shifted up, so they don’t rest on female soldiers’ hip bones, impeding quick and agile movement. The shoulder straps are also adjustable.

The small long version of the vest better fits some thinner men.

“There are a lot of small men who were probably wearing a vest that was too big for them,” Miller said.

Miller said he was one of them.

“I’ve always been given a large or a medium in the past,” he said. But he was given a size small in the new version “because someone who knew what they were doing fitted me for it, and said, ‘No, the way the MSV (modular scalable vest) fits, this is where it goes.’”

Another soldier he knows, he said, is more than 6 feet tall, but is also very thin. He’s usually gotten a medium or large based on his height and the length needed, but he now is using the small long — one of the new sizes just made available.

The new combat shirt, however, has a new version specifically for female soldiers, because the problem was the shape, not the sizes. Miller said it has shorter sleeves, a flare at the bottom, and added protection along the sides of the bust.

The new one, he said, eliminated the problem that female soldiers had with the shirt riding up on their hips. But women who have more of a straight build can still get the unisex version.

Acknowledging that complaints about the Army’s body armor have been circulating for years, Miller said it took time to find vendors who could change the size and shape of the ballistic plates, while also making them lighter and effective in protecting soldiers from blasts.

“Stopping bullets is a complex problem,” Miller said. “It’s really taken a lot of deliberate effort to adapt the system to something that weighs less, gets after a better form factor, as well as to get after the soldiers who weren’t specifically accounted for in the previous systems.”

The major difficulty, he said, was cutting the weight of the plates. The new ones weigh about a pound less. So far, he said, just two vendors met the lesser weight goal without sacrificing protection.

Eventually, more than 6,000 soldiers in the 82nd Airborne Division’s three brigades are expected to get the new armor. Miller said each soldier is individually fitted by trained personnel. Soldiers go through a 30-minute class to learn how the armor can be adjusted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Female soldier criticises US Army grooming standards after being required to remove French manicure

A female soldier in the National Guard has shared her grievances over the US Army’s uniform protocol while revealing that she had to remove her French manicure to adhere to guidelines.On Thursday, Major General Johanna Clyborne, a lawyer who focuses on legal issues particular to the United States Armed Forces, and who is currently assigned the assistant adjutant general in the Minnesota National Guard, addressed the strict uniform rules on Twitter.“Why the Army thinks a French manicure is an ‘obnoxious’ colour compared to the civilian world, which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me,” Clyborne tweeted...
MILITARY
Army Times

‘Dark Eagle’ has landed: US Army finishes equipping first unit with hypersonic capability — minus the missiles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has completed its delivery of the first hypersonic weapon capability to a unit two days ahead of deadline, according to service officials from the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. Those officials were on the ground at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state as the unit unloaded the last of the trucks containing equipment for the battery.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Armor#Sizing#Armor Plates#Ap
federalnewsnetwork.com

Army’s largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

The Defense Department is putting tons of resources into futuristic technologies like artificial intelligence and hypersonics. But after those weapons are fielded, will individual service members be able to use them quickly and effectively?. The Army’s 18th Airborne Corps is asking just that question and embarking on a new program...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
MilitaryTimes

Army explores ‘exportable’ CTC rotations for training Pacific troops

WASHINGTON — During the Global War on Terror, rotations to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, became a universal experience for soldiers across the Army. But they have also long been a headache for planners, especially those in...
MILITARY
Axios

Ethiopian troops launch major offensive against Tigray forces

The Ethiopian military has intensified airstrikes over the last few days as it continues an assault against rebel forces from the Tigray region in a nearly yearlong civil war, Bloomberg reports. Driving the news: The reports of the intensified conflict comes days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in...
MILITARY
cbslocal.com

Dozens Of Minnesota Army Reserve Troops Ready For Kuwait Deployment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 160 soldiers from Minnesota are ready to head overseas. A Minnesota Army Reserve deployment ceremony was held Sunday at Fort Snelling. The soldiers will head to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield. The troops WCCO spoke with say they’re ready to get into action.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost's historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.“We need every...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc17news.com

Israeli army says troops kill Palestinian firebomb suspect

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that troops have shot and killed a Palestinian who was throwing firebombs at cars on a main highway in the occupied West Bank. The incident occurred late Thursday near Beit Jala, a Palestinian town south of Jerusalem. The military says soldiers opened fire at two suspects spotted throwing firebombs. It says one of them was shot and killed, while the second was arrested. The highway is used by Israeli residents of nearby West Bank settlements. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.
MILITARY
WKBN

WKBN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy