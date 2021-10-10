CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock Got Raps? Check Out Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Historic Rap Debut’ With Tech N9ne On ‘Face Off’ [VIDEO]

Bossip
 6 days ago

Dwayne Johnson really does it all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhEMw_0cN0ebco00

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

He’s already one of the biggest names in wrestling, action movies, and TV. Could rap might be next? Variety reports that the Fast and Furious star is featured on Tech N9ne’s new song “Face Off” with Joey Cool and King Iso.

Johnson announced the new song to his 15.4 million Twitter followers on Thursday. “Face Off” is a new single from Tech N9ne’s latest album, ASIN9NE.

“Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck 😅) Huge shout out to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions that are straight f*cking fire 🔥🔥🔥 🙏🏽👊🏽 Love to my #StrangeMusic USO’s @TechN9ne 🐐 @therealJoeyCool @TheRealKingIso #FACEOFF”

Johnson has been a Tech N9ne fan for years and their first chance to work together was on the set of his HBO show, Ballers . He was excited when the independent rapper slid in his DMs for a spoken-word cameo that tapped into the song’s competitive fighter theme.

“This is an energy song. This is going to get people pumped up to lift weights, pumped up for fights, pumped up for the game. Period,” Tech N9ne told Variety . “And what better person? Not Conor McGregor. I don’t know him. I know The Rock.”

Instead of blessing the track with a few motivational words at the end of “Face Off,” Johnson got in the booth to flex more than his super swole Black Adam muscles and drop the verse he wrote.

“One take,” Johnson bragged. “I was drinking Teremana, so I had already been a bit lit and was ready to go. We sent it to Tech and his engineers and the text I got back from Tech, in all capital letters, was ‘F*ck yes!!!!’”

It is “historic” for Hollywood’s biggest actor and hip hop’s most successful independent rapper to collaborate, but Johnson has appeared a couple of songs before. Remember his collaboration with Wyclef Jean on “It Doesn’t Matter?”

“Pie (The Rock)” with Slick Rick has to count as a pretty historic debut, too.

The Tech N9ne cosign proves Johnson’s skills majorly improved since he ruled the ring with the people’s eyebrow, but his future in music depends on the vibe of the project.

“ If the song is right and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love that,” Johnson said.. “I would love to do a repeat with Tech N9ne and Strange Music. If I had the opportunity to collaborate with another artist out there — hip hop artists, blues artists, outlaw country artists — then let’s talk and let’s figure it out. If I could rap about the right words that feel real and authentic to me, then I’ll be happy to break out that Teremana, take a few big swigs and jump back into the studio.”

For now, the A-lister is sticking to movies. He has six in the pipeline, including Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds coming out in November and the animated film, DC League of Super-Pets .

Do you feel what The Rock is rapping?

Check out the video below for “Face Off” by Tech N9ne featuring Joey Cool, King Iso, and Dwayne Johnson.

Bossip

Bossip

