Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Oklahoma loss

The Longhorns were on the wrong side of history in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

It was the first time in program history that Texas has lost after leading by at least 21 points. After putting together a dominant first half performance, the Longhorns were outscored 25-7 in the fourth quarter.

For Oklahoma, it was their second-largest comeback win in program history. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler under center, and Texas couldn’t find a way to stop him.

The contest featured numerous turnovers, spectacular catches, and solid individual performances. Up until the fourth quarter, momentum swings were constant for each side.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was wide receiver Xavier Worthy, while Keondre Coburn held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top offensive grades

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy (WR): 90.6 Casey Thompson (QB): 82.4 Bijan Robinson (RB): 74.8 Jordan Whittington (WR): 72.6 Joshua Moore (WR): 69.3

Top defensive grades

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Keondre Coburn (DT): 81.7 Anthony Cook (CB): 71.7 Moro Ojomo (DT): 68.9 Ben Davis (OLB): 68.7 Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 66.9

Bottom offensive grades

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Jones (LT): 33.4 Jake Majors (C): 45.3 Andrej Karic (RT): 47.1 Derek Kerstetter (LG): 53.0 Marcus Washington (WR): 53.3

Bottom defensive grades

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jerrin Thompson (S): 49.2 Ray Thornton (OLB): 51.6 Barryn Sorrell (DE): 55.3 Jacoby Jones (DE): 56.5 B.J. Foster (S): 57.2

Pass blocking grades

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson (RB): 83.4 Jake Majors (C): 66.3 Gunnar Helm (TE): 64.4 Devin Richardson (FB): 64.3 Derek Kerstetter (LG): 54.0

Run blocking grades

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports