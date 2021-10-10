CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Oklahoma loss

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uhw4e_0cN0e8J600

The Longhorns were on the wrong side of history in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

It was the first time in program history that Texas has lost after leading by at least 21 points. After putting together a dominant first half performance, the Longhorns were outscored 25-7 in the fourth quarter.

For Oklahoma, it was their second-largest comeback win in program history. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams replaced Spencer Rattler under center, and Texas couldn’t find a way to stop him.

The contest featured numerous turnovers, spectacular catches, and solid individual performances. Up until the fourth quarter, momentum swings were constant for each side.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was wide receiver Xavier Worthy, while Keondre Coburn held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AV410_0cN0e8J600
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Xavier Worthy (WR): 90.6
  2. Casey Thompson (QB): 82.4
  3. Bijan Robinson (RB): 74.8
  4. Jordan Whittington (WR): 72.6
  5. Joshua Moore (WR): 69.3

Top defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HigB2_0cN0e8J600
Tim Warner/Getty Images
  1. Keondre Coburn (DT): 81.7
  2. Anthony Cook (CB): 71.7
  3. Moro Ojomo (DT): 68.9
  4. Ben Davis (OLB): 68.7
  5. Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 66.9

Bottom offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242NVL_0cN0e8J600
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Christian Jones (LT): 33.4
  2. Jake Majors (C): 45.3
  3. Andrej Karic (RT): 47.1
  4. Derek Kerstetter (LG): 53.0
  5. Marcus Washington (WR): 53.3

Bottom defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v2HP_0cN0e8J600
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Jerrin Thompson (S): 49.2
  2. Ray Thornton (OLB): 51.6
  3. Barryn Sorrell (DE): 55.3
  4. Jacoby Jones (DE): 56.5
  5. B.J. Foster (S): 57.2

Pass blocking grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO9vX_0cN0e8J600
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Bijan Robinson (RB): 83.4
  2. Jake Majors (C): 66.3
  3. Gunnar Helm (TE): 64.4
  4. Devin Richardson (FB): 64.3
  5. Derek Kerstetter (LG): 54.0

Run blocking grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McEVy_0cN0e8J600
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Andrej Karic (RT): 64.8
  2. Jordan Whittington (WR): 61.0
  3. Joshua Moore (WR): 60.7
  4. Marcus Washington (WR): 60.6
  5. Xavier Worthy (WR): 60.1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media reacts to Caleb Williams first start in OU's 52-31 win over TCU

The internet was abuzz 30 minutes before kickoff as reports were coming in during warm-ups that Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams were both getting time with the first-team offense in different team sessions. As Lincoln Riley attempted to maintain some semblance of a competitive advantage, no one really had a handle on which quarterback would start for the Oklahoma Sooners against the TCU Horned Frogs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Thornton
Person
Christian Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock Watch: Desmond Ridder, Brennan Armstrong make some noise

Week 7 of the college football season had a few surprises for fans. While unbeaten Georgia handled business against the previously-unbeaten Kentucky Wildcats, the number-two team in the nation fell at home in a shocker. Texas continued to struggle, losing at home to Oklahoma Stat, and LSU perhaps saved Ed Ogeron’s job, at least for the moment.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Losers from Auburn vs Arkansas

What a win for Auburn on the road. The Tigers needed a confidence boost heading into what is a daunting back half of the season, and they got it on the road in a 38-23 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn’s running game hasn’t been a major factor for three...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Report Card#American Football#Longhorns#Pro Football Focus#Wr#Olb#Lg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball reportedly set to take on SEC program in preseason scrimmage

The Ohio State basketball team will be coming to a court, television, and streaming device near you sooner than you think. That means there are typically some so-called “secret scrimmages” that take place among the Division I teams. Gone are the days of the exhibition games between college programs and teams like Athletes in Action. You have to play against another college basketball team and they aren’t typically publicized.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Braelon Allen's patience leads to the longest play of his young Wisconsin career

While Leo Chenal stole the show defensively, it was freshman running back Braelon Allen who paced Wisconsin’s offense to a 20-14 win over Army. For the second consecutive week, Allen eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, rushing for 108 yards on 16 carries. The 17-year-old broke the seal, scoring Wisconsin’s first touchdown on the longest play of his young career. The Fond Du Lac product showed a little bit of everything on his 33-yard touchdown run, as he displayed the patience to read that an Army defender broke contain paired with the burst to explode around the outside for a score.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Richardson clarifies position on transfer concerns

Florida fans have been asking for the start of the Anthony Richardson era for some time now, but Dan Mullen has backed Emory Jones all year. Despite Richardson taking over for Jones in the second half against LSU (and playing a lot better), Mullen says that he still has to evaluate the position before deciding a starter for Georgia. It’s comments like this that have fans wondering if Richardson will eventually transfer from the university if he doesn’t get an opportunity sooner rather than later.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy