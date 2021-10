There’s already been a great deal of debate over the goal which won France the Nations League title on Sunday night, and I don’t really intend to add fuel to the fire. The law is very clear in the sense that standing in an offside position isn’t an offence in itself. It’s only when a player becomes active or, perhaps, is blocking a goalkeepers line of vision that he’s likely to be flagged or reviewed by VAR.

