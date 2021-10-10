CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 7: Georgia moves into top spot after loss to Alabama

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2008, Georgia is officially ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs continued to chug along on Saturday, winning again against a ranked opponent for the third time this season in a 34-10 win over Auburn. Georgia’s defense continued to dominate on Saturday as it has all season, while the offense made a number of explosive plays, even with limited personnel.

