Michigan State

Now 6-0, Michigan football moves up again in AFCA Coaches Poll

 6 days ago
Michigan football wasn’t going to move way, way up in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports, given that not many in front of the Wolverines lost. Two did: No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State. The Nittany Lions lost to the No. 3 team, however, while the Crimson Tide lost to unranked Texas A&M.

Still, the maize and blue are unblemished, even if they came really, really close to ending up with a one in the loss column. However, Nebraska had taken both last week’s No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 11 Michigan State to the wire in their games, so there’s no shame in playing a close game to the Huskers.

In the latest AFCA Coaches Poll, Michigan football ended up checking in at No. 7, up one spot, with the bye week up next.

Still, there are big games left. No. 9 Michigan State, No. 8 Penn State and No. 6 Ohio State are left on the schedule.

Full rankings

Rank Team Record Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo

1 Georgia 6-0 1624 64 2 1 1/5

2 Iowa 6-0 1537 1 3 1 2/18

3 Oklahoma 6-0 1452 0 5 2 3/5

4 Cincinnati 5-0 1418 0 6 2 4/10

5 Alabama 5-1 1363 0 1 -4 1/5

6 Ohio State 5-1 1254 0 7 1 3/12

7 Michigan 6-0 1237 0 8 1 7/NR

8 Penn State 5-1 1124 0 4 -4 4/20

9 Michigan State 6-0 1064 0 11 2 9/NR

10 Oregon 4-1 1004 0 9 -1 3/12

11 Kentucky 6-0 994 0 14 3 11/NR

12 Oklahoma State 5-0 910 0 12 — 12/23

13 Notre Dame 5-1 817 0 13 — 7/13

14 Mississippi 4-1 741 0 17 3 12/25

15 Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 0 15 — 15/24

16 Wake Forest 6-0 580 0 20 4 16/NR

17 Florida 4-2 543 0 18 1 9/18

18 Texas A&M 4-2 396 0 NR 8 5/NR

19 Arkansas 4-2 386 0 16 -3 11/NR

20 Brigham Young 5-1 342 0 10 -10 10/NR

21 NC State 4-1 321 0 22 1 21/NR

22 Arizona State 5-1 294 0 25 3 21/NR

24 San Diego State 5-0 156 0 NR 3 24/NR

25 Clemson 3-2 155 0 21 -4 2/25

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Auburn; No. 23 Texas.

Others receiving votes

Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.

