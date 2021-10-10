Heaps: Jamal Adams lacks ‘feel’ in coverage, Seahawks not using him right
Among the many disappointing aspects of the Seahawks’ defense to kick off the 2021 season, the lackluster play of safety Jamal Adams is at or near the top of the list. Last year, the Seahawks traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a fourth-round pick. He responded by setting an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 in just 12 games on his way to second-team All-Pro honors. And after the season, the Seahawks gave Adams a long-term deal making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.sports.mynorthwest.com
