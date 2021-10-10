Heaps: Jamal Adams lacks ‘feel’ in coverage, Seahawks not using him right

The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are on the road again, this time for the first divisional game of the season against the San Francisco 49ers (2-1). A dreadful defensive play saw the Seahawks provide little resistance against a Minnesota Vikings offense that probably should’ve put up more than 30 points. We also can’t lose sight of the fact that the offense started hot again and cooled to the tune of 0 2nd half points. It’s not quite panic time but in the gauntlet that is the NFC West the room for error is small for the Seahawks.

