CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Previewing the Vikings' matchup against the Lions

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Gog7_0cN0bsCs00

The Vikings had high expectations heading into 2021. Despite playing every team close this year, Minnesota has not looked like the team fans thought it would be.

It’s much easier to swallow a blowout loss where the team doesn’t have a chance to win. With the Vikings, they were in a great position to win their first two games at the end, but the endgame, as it has hindered them in the past, struck again in a negative way — with Dalvin Cook fumbling and another kicker choking in a big moment.

Mike Zimmer is a paltry 17-41 against teams that finish with a winning record, and he projects to be (at this moment) 17-44 against those teams. His struggles against those teams are worthy of an in-depth piece for another day. Luckily for the Vikings, they won’t be facing a winning team in the Lions.

The Lions are devastated by injuries but have been competitive in all four games thus far. It could be a difficult game. Here are three storylines to monitor:

Can the Lions stop the Vikings passing offense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Et8LI_0cN0bsCs00
Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah (30) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As a defense, the Lions have a middle-of-the-pack group through four games. They are 16th in the league in passing defense, allowing 248.5 yards per game through the air. While the defense has been solid thus far, the Lions are now without two of their top three defenders for the season: Edge Romeo Okwara and CB Jeff Okudah. That leaves his brother Julian Okwara (PFF’s 30th ranked Edge) and Trey Flowers (PFF’s 31st ranked Edge) as the only two experienced pass rushers on the outside. The Vikings’ offensive line has played relatively well outside of last week against the Browns and this unit will not cause the issues that Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did in Week 4.

The pass rush isn’t necessarily great for the Lions, but it isn’t a unit of concern. The secondary, however, is one to be concerned about. Their top three cornerbacks have are all graded below the top 80 of PFF’s 103 eligible cornerbacks.

Armani Oruwariye-81st

Bobby Price-84th

AJ Price-94th

This is where Kirk Cousins and the Vikings can really take advantage. Spreading this team out with the receiving corps the Vikings have will be huge in defeating the Lions.

How will Klint Kubiak progress as a play-caller?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yXG7_0cN0bsCs00

In his first-ever season calling plays, Kubiak has had wide variance of success. Watching a Klint Kubiak offense is like riding the Wild Thing at Valleyfair: full of excitement but numerous ups and downs. The Vikings have the highest EPA per play in the first quarter through four games this year. When the game is scripted, Kubiak is seeing a lot of success. He knows how to attack a defense’s weaknesses and exploit them. Problem is, that is unsustainable. The Vikings only have two second-half touchdowns and they both came in Week 1 against the Bengals.

For whatever reason, Kubiak has failed to make the necessary adjustments to keep the momentum going. The best quantitive example of this is Kirk Cousins’ efficiency by half.

It's Kirk Cousins stat time

As you see in the aforementioned tweet, Cousins is a top quarterback in the first half and one of the worst in the second. As Klint continues to grow on the fly as a play-caller, expect this to get better. Something to monitor with Klint is this: he doesn’t have a mentor as Kevin Stefanski did. Not having an experienced assistant right there with him has and will continue to slow his development.

Can the Lions establish the run?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9L0P_0cN0bsCs00
Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball off to running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

After getting torched by Alvin Kamara and the Saints on Christmas Day last year, the Vikings spent the offseason trying to fix just that. They invested 10 million dollars per year in Dalvin Tomlinson and had both Michael Pierce and Danielle Hunter returning to the defensive line. What have the results been so far? The 24th ranked rush defense allowing 135.5 rushing yards per game. When you have a quarterback like Jared Goff, establishing the run should be a priority, especially when you have Danielle Huter playing as well as he has.

The Lions’ two-headed monster in the backfield in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams has had mixed success this season. The Lions are 21st in the league in rushing so far this season. What could be an X-factor for the Lions is the screen game. The Browns gashed the Vikings in the screen game, capitalizing on Danielle Hunter’s aggressiveness in rushing the passer. With the diversity of both Swift and Williams, expect a heavy dose of the running game and utilizing screens and swing passes as an extension.

Comments / 1

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions at Vikings: Initial injury reports

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) DT Michael Brockers (shoulder) RB D’Andre Swift (groin) Two of the Lions’ most significant injuries are not listed here, as the team has placed both pass rusher Romeo Okwara (Achilles) and center Frank Ragnow (toe) on injured reserve this week.
NFL
On3.com

Bears announce starting quarterback for Lions matchup

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Bears made the move while also moving Andy Dalton’s status to doubtful. The first-round draft pick struggled in his first career start last week against the Cleveland Browns. Under Fields, the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Pride Of Detroit

The history of: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Hey, Detroit Lions fans. You want to go back in time again? Well pile into the hot tub time machine and lets learn some stuff. This week we’re talking about the Lions’ rivalry with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s been a fun one and by that I mean it really hasn’t. But you know what’s really fun? Reliving that history. Lets jump right in.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

After the flaming disaster that was Bears first-round QB Justin Fields‘ first start last week against the Browns, Bears HC Matt Nagy took a ton of fire for his game plan that hung Fields out to dry for nine sacks. They shifted a ton of things heading into this week’s game against the Lions, including hearing out the players about their concerns and making a concerted effort to put Fields under center more. Nagy also gave up primary play-calling duties. The result was a much-needed win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Mike Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Browns#Pff
kduz.com

Vikings preparing for the Lions

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have defeated the Detroit Lions more than any other team over 60-plus years in the NFL. The Vikings have seven straight wins in the series. This week is a good time for Detroit’s annual visit to Minnesota. The Vikings have three one-score losses in four games. The Lions have yet to win this year under new coach Dan Campbell. Still, the Vikings know better than to bank on the Lions as being an automatic antidote for their rough start. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook aims to get back on track after being slowed by an ankle injury.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ seven-decade series against Lions has produced padded stats, big winning streaks

When Chuck Foreman came to Minnesota as an NFL rookie in 1973, there was one thing it didn’t take him long to learn: The Vikings were supposed to beat the Lions. The Vikings were in the midst of a 13-game winning streak over Detroit at the time, one that would end in 1974. The Vikings ended up going 11-3 against the Lions with Foreman playing as a running back for them from 1973-79.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for the Vikings: the Lions

The first four games of the Dan Campbell-Jared Goff era in Detroit have yielded zero wins, though it took an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to keep the Lions from a Week 3 victory. WEEK 4 RESULT. Bears 24, Lions 14. After a dismal debut last week against Cleveland, Chicago rookie...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Lions at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Detroit Lions is ready. Minnesota can claw back to 2-3 in 2021 with a win over Detroit in a game that has must-win written all over it for the purple team. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings...
NFL
CBS Detroit

Winless Lions Take On Vikings

DETROIT (0-4) at MINNESOTA (1-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Lions 2-2; Vikings 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 78-39-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Lions 37-35 on Jan. 1 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Lions lost to Bears 24-14; Vikings lost...
NFL
detroitlions.com

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

The Lions hit the road for a second consecutive week as they travel to Minnesota looking for their first win of the season. The Vikings are coming off a 14-7 loss to Cleveland last week that dropped their record to 1-3 to begin the year. Here are five things to...
NFL
skornorth.com

Vikings 4-pack: First-round pick Darrisaw should start at left tackle against woeful Lions

The Vikings (1-3) are only one game better than the Detroit Lions (0-4) and yet Minnesota is a 10-point favorite against its NFC North rivals in Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. This might be a reason for Vikings fans to be nervous, but it’s hard to see Mike Zimmer’s team losing this game to first-year head coach Dan Campbell’s club.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy