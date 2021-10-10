Previewing the Vikings' matchup against the Lions

The Vikings had high expectations heading into 2021. Despite playing every team close this year, Minnesota has not looked like the team fans thought it would be.

It’s much easier to swallow a blowout loss where the team doesn’t have a chance to win. With the Vikings, they were in a great position to win their first two games at the end, but the endgame, as it has hindered them in the past, struck again in a negative way — with Dalvin Cook fumbling and another kicker choking in a big moment.

Mike Zimmer is a paltry 17-41 against teams that finish with a winning record, and he projects to be (at this moment) 17-44 against those teams. His struggles against those teams are worthy of an in-depth piece for another day. Luckily for the Vikings, they won’t be facing a winning team in the Lions.

The Lions are devastated by injuries but have been competitive in all four games thus far. It could be a difficult game. Here are three storylines to monitor:

Can the Lions stop the Vikings passing offense?

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah (30) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

As a defense, the Lions have a middle-of-the-pack group through four games. They are 16th in the league in passing defense, allowing 248.5 yards per game through the air. While the defense has been solid thus far, the Lions are now without two of their top three defenders for the season: Edge Romeo Okwara and CB Jeff Okudah. That leaves his brother Julian Okwara (PFF’s 30th ranked Edge) and Trey Flowers (PFF’s 31st ranked Edge) as the only two experienced pass rushers on the outside. The Vikings’ offensive line has played relatively well outside of last week against the Browns and this unit will not cause the issues that Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did in Week 4.

The pass rush isn’t necessarily great for the Lions, but it isn’t a unit of concern. The secondary, however, is one to be concerned about. Their top three cornerbacks have are all graded below the top 80 of PFF’s 103 eligible cornerbacks.

Armani Oruwariye-81st

Bobby Price-84th

AJ Price-94th

This is where Kirk Cousins and the Vikings can really take advantage. Spreading this team out with the receiving corps the Vikings have will be huge in defeating the Lions.

How will Klint Kubiak progress as a play-caller?

In his first-ever season calling plays, Kubiak has had wide variance of success. Watching a Klint Kubiak offense is like riding the Wild Thing at Valleyfair: full of excitement but numerous ups and downs. The Vikings have the highest EPA per play in the first quarter through four games this year. When the game is scripted, Kubiak is seeing a lot of success. He knows how to attack a defense’s weaknesses and exploit them. Problem is, that is unsustainable. The Vikings only have two second-half touchdowns and they both came in Week 1 against the Bengals.

For whatever reason, Kubiak has failed to make the necessary adjustments to keep the momentum going. The best quantitive example of this is Kirk Cousins’ efficiency by half.

It's Kirk Cousins stat time

As you see in the aforementioned tweet, Cousins is a top quarterback in the first half and one of the worst in the second. As Klint continues to grow on the fly as a play-caller, expect this to get better. Something to monitor with Klint is this: he doesn’t have a mentor as Kevin Stefanski did. Not having an experienced assistant right there with him has and will continue to slow his development.

Can the Lions establish the run?

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball off to running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

After getting torched by Alvin Kamara and the Saints on Christmas Day last year, the Vikings spent the offseason trying to fix just that. They invested 10 million dollars per year in Dalvin Tomlinson and had both Michael Pierce and Danielle Hunter returning to the defensive line. What have the results been so far? The 24th ranked rush defense allowing 135.5 rushing yards per game. When you have a quarterback like Jared Goff, establishing the run should be a priority, especially when you have Danielle Huter playing as well as he has.

The Lions’ two-headed monster in the backfield in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams has had mixed success this season. The Lions are 21st in the league in rushing so far this season. What could be an X-factor for the Lions is the screen game. The Browns gashed the Vikings in the screen game, capitalizing on Danielle Hunter’s aggressiveness in rushing the passer. With the diversity of both Swift and Williams, expect a heavy dose of the running game and utilizing screens and swing passes as an extension.