Vikings get bad news on inactives list for Week 5
Minnesota’s season has not been perfect.
The Vikings have played each opponent close. However, the team has just a 1-3 record to show for it. Minnesota has been marred by missed field goals, penalties, and other miscues in all phases of the game.
The Vikings have also had some bad luck. Minnesota got more of that on Sunday when its inactives list came out. Here it is:
RB Dalvin Cook
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
DT Michael Pierce
Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12
Comments / 0