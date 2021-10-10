Vikings get bad news on inactives list for Week 5

Minnesota’s season has not been perfect.

The Vikings have played each opponent close. However, the team has just a 1-3 record to show for it. Minnesota has been marred by missed field goals, penalties, and other miscues in all phases of the game.

The Vikings have also had some bad luck. Minnesota got more of that on Sunday when its inactives list came out. Here it is:

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs up field between Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) and safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

G Wyatt Davis

Minnesota Vikings guard Wyatt Davis (51) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

DE Patrick Jones II

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Patrick Jones II (93) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

QB Kellen Mond