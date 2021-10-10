CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Is How To Transform The C7 Corvette Into A ZR1 Wannabe

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 coupe has been a resounding success and people are seemingly willing to pay way above sticker price for the privilege of owning the popular mid-engine sports car. But even though the C8 is more capable and much faster than its C7 predecessor, the latter car remains highly desirable. It still cuts a pretty figure with its classic front-engine proportions and an especially long hood. For many tuners, the C7 remains an exciting car to enhance and that's exactly what ACS Composite is doing with the release of a new C7 ZR1 front splitter.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Spectacular Bugatti Just Sold For Crazy Money

There's no doubt that Bugatti builds some of the world's most badass hypercars, and cars such as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci are all the proof you need. The new Super Sport 300+ is currently grabbing all the headlines, and the first two American examples have just touched ground, but old school fans of this legendary manufacturer will appreciate this piece of 90s metal just as much. The Bugatti EB110 Super Sport was manufactured from 1991 to 1995 and was famously driven, and crashed, by Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, and this example just sold for an astonishing $2,9 million at a recently held Bonhams auction.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

JDM Icon Donates 900-HP Engine To Crazy One-Off Project

The legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R, the predecessor of the current Nissan GT-R, is one of the most revered Japanese sports cars of all time, and its career spans over half a century. The Skyline GT-R is famous for a number of reasons, and one of the biggest is due to the engine that lurks beneath the hood. Since the introduction of the R31 generation, Nissan has stuffed RB inline-six engines into these compact sports machines, and as we've witnessed many times before, these engines can be tuned to produce massive performance. The owner of this crazy RB-powered speedboat clearly had the tuning potential of this engine in mind when he decided to take the famous JDM engine to the water, and the results are more than 900 horsepower of sheer awesomeness.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette Z06: Here's How To Watch The October 26 Reveal

Today, Chevy announced it will reveal the 2023 Corvette Z06 at 12 p.m EDT (16:00 GMT) on Tuesday, October 26. You can watch the presentation at Chevy.com/Z06. There'll be a panel discussion after the debut where individuals with a unique "perspective" will talk about how the Z06 will put supercars around the world "on notice." Is that a threat, Chevy?
CARS
gmauthority.com

ACS Composite Releases Chevy C7 Corvette ZR1 Splitter For All Models: Video

ACS Composite has released a solution for Chevy C7 Corvette owners who want to equip their rides with the C7 ZR1 splitter without changing the entire front bumper. Behold the ACS-ZR1 splitter, designed with integrated side winglets, a fully reinforced bottom, and reinforcement bars that add strength and rigidity to splitter, making it robust enough to handle all driving scenarios.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Wannabe#C7#Acs Composite#Stingray#Grand Sport#Z06#Oem#Satin Black
torquenews.com

How Fans Can Watch the Worldwide Debut of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Fans have been waiting for years to see the Z06 version of the C8 Corvette. Chevrolet is releasing details on how everyone can see the unveiling at the same time. Chevrolet is continuing to build excitement for the launch of the 2023 Corvette Z06. Chevrolet announcing today that it will hold a worldwide reveal of the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06 at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 26, 2021. The reveal will actually be a film that will be followed by a panel discussion about Chevy’s performance version of the C8 supercar.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy Edition

Mazda is a big player in the SUV game, and offers no less than five different SUV models in the US, including the popular Mazda CX-3, and the MX-30 EV. Unfortunately for Mazda fans on this side of the world, the CX-3 will be cut from the Japanese manufacturer's lineup for 2022. But Japanese fans are still getting updated versions of this compact crossover SUV, and the latest is super edgy. No really, it's called the "Super Edgy". We've never really considered the Mazda CX-3 to be groundbreaking in any sense, but we guess hollow marketing ploys are still alive and well in the automotive world.
CARS
Carscoops

The Rear Wing On This C7 Corvette Stingray Looks Like It Took The Wrong Corner

The C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a very competent sports car, there’s no debating that. However, the owner of this particular example has made a couple of highly questionable modifications to their car. The first thing that will no doubt catch your eye is the rear wing. It is odd,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's A Problem With Chevrolet Camaro's Design Packages

The Chevrolet Camaro has been stuck between a rock and a hard place for a while now. Declining sales figures have Chevrolet worried, and while the company promises that the car will stick around until 2024, the sixth-generation Camaro is set to be replaced by an EV muscle car to compete with electric versions of Dodge's Challenger and Charger. In the meantime, Camaro customers have to struggle on with limited availability on design packages for the 2022 model year. Chevrolet offers the 2022 Camaro with three design packages, and as it stands, full availability will only be realized by the end of the year, possibly due to the current global shipping crisis.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray In Action

The wait for the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C8 is almost over. The new Z06 will debut on October 26 with a more powerful flat-plane crankshaft 5.5-liter V8 from the C8.R race car and more aggressive styling than the C8 Corvette Stingray. But this isn't the only new Corvette variant Chevrolet is working on.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch Ram's Mental 1500 TRX Tear Up The Nurburgring

We're used to seeing razor-sharp sports cars or powerful sports sedans hit the Nurburgring to crush speed records or for developmental testing, as was the case recently with the Porsche GT3 Cup racer. The demanding circuit is the perfect place to push these types of cars to their limits, but the Nurburgring occasionally has a few unexpected visitors.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What The New Mazda CX-50 Will Look Like

Expected to debut next month, the Mazda CX-50 is one of five new SUVs expected to expand the Japanese automaker's lineup over the next few years. The SUV will have more coupe-like styling to set it apart from the CX-5 and will continue Mazda's move upmarket. Although we await more...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ferrari Replica Is Hiding An American Secret

The Chevrolet Camaro is a big name in the American sports car market and is loved by thousands, but it will never be able to compete with the most revered sports car brand of them all: Ferrari. Cars such as the Ferrari F40 and Testarossa conjure images of sunset drives along the coast of Monaco, while driving a 1985 Camaro only stirs up images of meeting your dealer in a late-night Walmart parking lot. But what if you could combine these two images? Say hello to the Camaro-based Ferrari mongrel replica. This Ferrari-looking contraption was just sold on eBay for an incredible $10,000, and we have to admit, it's pretty cool.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Breathtaking Concept Makes New Z Car Look Tame

The new Nissan Z car was finally revealed a few months ago with a twin-turbocharged V6 pumping out 400 horsepower. With a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, it remains a fine choice for the purist just as the outgoing 370Z was. But while few people will complain about the new Z's oily bits, not everyone has been as impressed by the styling. We think it's handsome and retains enough of a connection to prior Z cars, but it doesn't blow your socks off the first time you see it. That's probably why a designer from China named Franklin on Behance decided to conjure up a more extreme Z car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

95-Year-Old WW2 Vet Only Waited 30 Days For New Corvette

After the dust of the second world war had settled, the US found itself enjoying one of the biggest economic booms the world had ever seen, and those brave young men and women who had served our country so valiantly found themselves sitting on a bit of spare cash. Auto manufacturers quickly caught onto this fact and were soon producing all sorts of niche vehicles to satisfy the demand. The Chevrolet Corvette proved massively popular with the post-war crowd, and has since gone on to become an American hero in its own right. Fast forward to 2021 and the C8 Corvette has proven to be so successful that people are willing to literally steal them from dealerships, and the waiting list now spans over two years, but for one WW2 vet, that was two years too many. Until Chevy stepped in.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CarBuzz.com

First Real-World Look At The 2023 Acura Integra

Nobody was complaining when Acura announced that the Integra would be making a comeback, although not everyone was thrilled that it would take the form of a five-door hatchback rather than a racy coupe. We've already envisioned what the new Integra could look like based on the teasers that have already been shared, and now we have another glimpse at the new hatch thanks to a few spy photos. These were shared on Integra Forums and although most of the body is covered in camouflage, it appears as though our earlier rendering wasn't far off at all.
CARS
abc27 News

Cool Car: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford really wants to make a splash with its first all-electric car so it used the most famous model name. The Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover that bears some resemblance to the original Mustang. Most people seem to like the styling.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Next Mini Countryman Will Be Huge

The original Mini brand, before BMW took it over, was all about affordability and compact design, while new models are quite the opposite. Sadly, while it's always easy to criticize the way that cars have swelled in size, there's no doubt that Mini was in desperate need of BMW's help if it were to ever achieve mainstream success again. The brand was fading into obscurity before the Germans got involved, and now that Mini offers a much wider range with much more space in every model, it has become far more sustainable. Still, enthusiasts won't like the news that the next Mini Cooper Countryman is rumored to get even bigger.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG One Set To Arrive In 2022

According to the latest online rumor, the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar will finally go into production in 2022. This news comes just a month after discovering that it wasn't going to make its debut in late 2021. Apparently, Mercedes-AMG has sent a letter to customers who ordered this limited-run model, stating...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Maserati Ghibli Just Got Way More Expensive

Maserati has an exciting future ahead of it as the Italian automaker prepares to expand its range with the new Grecale crossover and electrify its entire product lineup within the next four years. Before then, however, Maserati's entry-level Ghibli sedan is also getting some significant changes. For 2022, the Ghibli...
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Torched Bugatti Chiron Could Be An Amazing Bargain

Last summer, we reported about a Bugatti Chiron hypercar owned by Dominican recording artist El Alfa that became the victim of a garage fire in Miami. The car wasn't completely totaled but the damage was extensive. The hood, driver's side door, wheels, fender, and window all suffered fire damage. We don't know the exact cause of the fire but our original report mentioned it was set ablaze on purpose. Apparently, someone had serious issues with its owner.
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy