This Is How To Transform The C7 Corvette Into A ZR1 Wannabe

After the dust of the second world war had settled, the US found itself enjoying one of the biggest economic booms the world had ever seen, and those brave young men and women who had served our country so valiantly found themselves sitting on a bit of spare cash. Auto manufacturers quickly caught onto this fact and were soon producing all sorts of niche vehicles to satisfy the demand. The Chevrolet Corvette proved massively popular with the post-war crowd, and has since gone on to become an American hero in its own right. Fast forward to 2021 and the C8 Corvette has proven to be so successful that people are willing to literally steal them from dealerships, and the waiting list now spans over two years, but for one WW2 vet, that was two years too many. Until Chevy stepped in.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO