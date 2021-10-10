This Is How To Transform The C7 Corvette Into A ZR1 Wannabe
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 coupe has been a resounding success and people are seemingly willing to pay way above sticker price for the privilege of owning the popular mid-engine sports car. But even though the C8 is more capable and much faster than its C7 predecessor, the latter car remains highly desirable. It still cuts a pretty figure with its classic front-engine proportions and an especially long hood. For many tuners, the C7 remains an exciting car to enhance and that's exactly what ACS Composite is doing with the release of a new C7 ZR1 front splitter.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0