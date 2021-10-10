CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs. Falcons Week 5 Recap: Everything we know

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
It took the Jets 30 minutes to get going in their trip to London to take on the Falcons.

This time around, they did not have enough second-half magic in them to come all the way back for a win.

Tevin Coleman started the second half with a long kick return and the Jets took advantage of the big gain with a Ty Johnson touchdown, but that was far from enough to overcome Atlanta’s strong first half. The 20-3 lead Matt Ryan and company built proved to be just enough breathing room, as New York couldn’t muster up enough offense in a 27-20 loss.

Michael Carter cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-15 with six and a half minutes remaining in the fourth and Zach Wilson connected with Jamison Crowder on a two-point conversion to make it a three-point game. The Jets couldn’t get it done defensively with the game on the line, though, allowing Atlanta to convert on 3rd & 13 with just over four minutes remaining and then score a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Here’s a quick look at New York’s fourth loss of the season — one that could have been avoided with just a bit more offensive output and one last defensive stand.

Final Score:

1 2 3 4 F

NYJ 0 3 6 11 20

ATL 10 10 0 7 27

Game Notes

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Coaching Questions: Jeff Ulbrich’s defensive game plan did not make a ton of sense. Defensive ends were left in coverage on Matt Ryan’s two first half touchdown passes while more capable cover linebackers were sent to blitz. Ulbrich’s defense was a bright spot in the Jets’ first four games, but that was not the case against the Falcons. It could have given New York a chance to win late in the fourth, but folded and instead allowed a touchdown.

Inaccurate Zach: Zach Wilson’s accuracy did not make the trip to London. New York’s rookie signal-caller missed countless easy throws just a week after he led his team to a win with multiple perfectly placed passes. Consistency is still evading Wilson and that was evident with the number of throws he left short.

Standout Performers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB C.J. Mosley: Mosley continued his strong start to 2021 against the Falcons, forcing a fumble in the second quarter and finishing with eight tackles. Mosley has been New York’s most productive defender so far this season and he was once again all over the place making plays in Week 5.

CB Bryce Hall: Another strong game in coverage for Hall, as he notched two pass deflections to go along with five tackles. The second-year pro is looking more like the All-American-caliber player he was at the University of Virginia on a weekly basis.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Jets head home to enjoy their bye week before resuming play against the Patriots in Week 7.

