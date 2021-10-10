Clemson falls in latest Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following Week 6 of the college football season.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, is now ranked No. 25 in the latest coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.

Clemson returns to action this Friday against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the top 25 in the latest coaches poll (as of Oct. 10):

Georgia Iowa Oklahoma Cincinnati Alabama Ohio State Michigan Penn State Michigan State Oregon Kentucky Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ole Miss Coastal Carolina Wake Forest Florida Texas A&M Arkansas BYU NC State Arizona State SMU San Diego State Clemson

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks