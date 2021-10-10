CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson falls in latest Coaches Poll

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoENr_0cN0bIs400

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following Week 6 of the college football season.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), which had a bye week, is now ranked No. 25 in the latest coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll.

Clemson returns to action this Friday against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the top 25 in the latest coaches poll (as of Oct. 10):

  1. Georgia
  2. Iowa
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Alabama
  6. Ohio State
  7. Michigan
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oregon
  11. Kentucky
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Florida
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. NC State
  22. Arizona State
  23. SMU
  24. San Diego State
  25. Clemson

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cN0bIs400

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#American Football#Tigers#Syracuse#Espn
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy