Toxic politics taking its toll on Portland's public servants
Oct. 10—Less than a month before the election, politics in Portland has reached a fevered pitch. The tension — and some would say toxicity — of recent years between an energized, aggressive progressive movement and more moderate city officials spiked last week when a school board candidate suddenly dropped her re-election bid. Other city officials are also stepping aside, citing in part the political atmosphere. And former officials say the days of collegiality amid disagreement are gone and that officials are increasingly grouping into hardened factions, unwilling to compromise.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
