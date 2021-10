In your Sept. 25 article on "Living with Coyotes," Suzanne Saraniti says that "no one is taking any action" to address the island's coyote problems. But she herself, a concerned citizen, took meaningful steps to identify food sources that were attracting coyotes to her neighborhood, and for this she deserves a lot of credit. Her actions led to a response by the Middletown Police Department and animal control officer, who spoke with the offenders and offered advice. Enforcement action should follow if they fail to comply. Others in the community also responded, including the administrator of the assisted living facility whose unsecured dumpster was causing a problem. This is how the process should work, with residents and towns each doing their part to manage the island's coyote population.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 11 DAYS AGO