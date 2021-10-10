NFL Week 5 Betting Insights: What Teams Is the Public Backing?
As we prepare for kickoff of the NFL Week 5 slate, it’s always interesting to look at what teams are receiving the majority of the bets. Keep in mind, that just because a team is getting the large majority of bets, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a good pick. In fact, many people would argue the opposite. “Fading the public” is a popular betting strategy among bettors as well where people will bet against the teams that are receiving the most public action.fansided.com
Comments / 0