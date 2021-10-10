NFL Sunday Open Thread

Here is this week’s NFL Open Thread. The Birmingham/Tuscaloosa markets will get Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and the rest of the Philadephia Eagles against the Carolina Panthers in the FOX early slot, while the rest of the state gets Green Bay and Cincinnati. That last one is kind of gross, though Jonah Williams does start for the Bengals. The FOX late slot will feature the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants throughout the state, so you will again get to see Amari Cooper and Trevon Diggs in action for Dallas.