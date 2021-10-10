CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year: 'Enjoy it'

By The Associated Press
WTVR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for...

