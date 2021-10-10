What Channel Is The Cowboys vs. Giants Game On? How To Watch The Cowboys-Giants Game Live
The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. After an opening week loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott and company have won three straight, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers. While Dallas enters today’s game at 3-1, the Giants are 1-3. New York started the season with three straight losses — falling to the Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, and Atlanta Falcons — before last week’s thrilling overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints. Can the Giants make it two in a row? Let’s find out.decider.com
