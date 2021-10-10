CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets not only lost but completely screwed tons of bettors

By Mike Phillips
Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets not only lost a game they were capable of winning but stuck plenty of bettors with a bad beat. A huge win against the Tennessee Titans raised expectations for the New York Jets in London this week. The Jets were three-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons, who were without their top two wide receivers for this game, and lost 27-20 after digging themselves another early hole they couldn’t climb out of.

