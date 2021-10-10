This New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Teaser Is Easily the Most Cryptic One Yet

There are so many different things to be excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 — in a number of ways, it’s hard to know where to start!. Over the past few months, we’ve spent a lot of time discussing the season 3 finale cliffhanger and for good reason. After all, isn’t this the most dramatic ending to a season we’ve seen in some time? The lives of John, Kayce, and Beth all remain in jeopardy and throughout season 4, we’ll likely get a sense of what happens when you anger this family. There’s no guarantee that all three of these characters survive, but those who do will probably be hell-bent on getting revenge.

