Colter Wall Is Out There Living Every Cowboy’s Dream: PHOTOS

In 2020, Waxahatchee put out their latest record, Saint Cloud. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to perform the album directly following its release. However, nearly twenty months later, Saint Cloud was brought to life in New York City for a sold-out show at the iconic Webster Hall. The crowd, comprised mostly of late 20/early 30-year-olds, filled the concert hall, donning flannels, canvas bags, and five-panel hats with their craft beers in hand. I can honestly say that I had never seen Webster Hall so cool, calm, and collected as I did that evening before the show began.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO