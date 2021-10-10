Colter Wall Is Out There Living Every Cowboy’s Dream: PHOTOS
Recently, Colter Wall chose to cancel his fall tour dates. However, he isn’t just taking time off to relax. Instead, he’s on horseback working cattle. Those who know Wall’s music know that he sings several cowboy songs. Some of those are originals and some are covers. However, they aren’t just neat songs that he decided to cut. They’re a reflection of how he lives his life. When he’s not recording or touring, Colter is living the cowboy lifestyle.outsider.com
