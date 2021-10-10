CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colter Wall Is Out There Living Every Cowboy’s Dream: PHOTOS

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, Colter Wall chose to cancel his fall tour dates. However, he isn’t just taking time off to relax. Instead, he’s on horseback working cattle. Those who know Wall’s music know that he sings several cowboy songs. Some of those are originals and some are covers. However, they aren’t just neat songs that he decided to cut. They’re a reflection of how he lives his life. When he’s not recording or touring, Colter is living the cowboy lifestyle.

