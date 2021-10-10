CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Oprah-Approved Pan Cameron Diaz Says She Cooks With Every Day Is on Sale Ahead of the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOprah calls the Always Pan from Our Place "the kitchen magician" and now it's getting a lot of love from Cameron Diaz, too! She is the latest celebrity to praise the Instagram-famous pan which you can get for $30 off right now. The actress is featured in a cooking video on Instagram with Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid. Diaz is seen making cardamom rose pancakes with the do-it-all pan in her kitchen.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Black Crop Top — Photos

‘The Hunger Games’ alum Jennifer Lawrence has stepped out in a crop top and leggings while heading to a workout class in New York City. Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is going to be a mom, and gave fans another look at her growing baby bump when she stepped out in New York City. The Hunger Games alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37, was seen strolling the streets on October 2 in black workout attire. She opted for a black crop top and matching leggings, completing the casual look with black slides and tinted shades.
CELEBRITIES
People

That Internet-Famous Pan Oprah Winfrey Called a 'Kitchen Magician' Is on Sale This Weekend

It's always a good idea to get a head start on your holiday shopping early, especially since the internet is packed with amazing deals right now. Though it's only the beginning of October, Amazon just kicked off a massive sale with thousands of Black Friday-worthy savings on home goods, fashion essentials, and beauty products. Celebrity-loved cookware, clothing, and luggage are among some of the items you can shop on sale this weekend. Calpak is offering 20 percent off everything on its website for its friends and family sale and athleisure retailer Bandier is giving customers 30 percent off their purchase (spoiler: we found Jennifer Lopez's favorite sweatpants for less!). Plus, there's a rare deal on that viral pan with a huge customer and celeb fan base.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes looks just like daughter Suri in remarkable new photo

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, is growing up to look more and more like her famous mother. The Dawson's Creek star shared snapshots from a stunning new photoshoot and the resemblance is uncanny. Katie updated fans with the black-and-white image of herself on the cover of Les...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Cameron Diaz
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Our Place
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

We Can't Get Over These Fierce Charlotte Knowles Pants, Spotted on Ciara and Lori Harvey

Every now and then, two or more celebrities are spotted wearing the same item of clothing, which tells us it should immediately be on our radar. The latest It-design to hit celebrity street style? A slinky pair of Charlotte Knowles cutout pants from the fall 2021 runway. Ciara and Lori Harvey, both trendsetters in their own right (just look at Ciara's Met Gala dress or Lori Harvey's date-night looks), are known to stir conversations about their personal style. The singer and model looked fierce in the London-based label's daring creation, while living their best lives (Ciara on a baecation in Italy, and Lori out and about in Los Angeles).
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy