Gillette, WY

Natrona Boys & Girls Sweep Chaney Cross Country Meet in Gillette

By Frank Gambino
 6 days ago
The cross country season moved along on Friday with the Wayne Chaney Invitational in Gillette that featured six teams. On the girl's side, Kelly Walsh Finley Klinger, who just won a state championship in tennis in the #1 singles bracket, took 1st in this race with a time of 16.41.78. She finished 2nd at last year's 4A state meet and the girl who finished 1st at state last season, Delilah Baedke of Natrona took 2nd place in the Gillette race with a time of 16.51.15. NC's Hallie Wilhelm was 3rd in 17.14.3 with Campbell County's Reilly Wilson taking 4th and Buffalo's Lexi Rule placing 5th.

NATRONA, WY
Natrona Takes Care of Campbell County to Move to 4-3

Natrona needed a win on Friday to try and keep pace with the top 4 in the 4A ranks and came through with a 35-2 win over Campbell County in their homecoming game. The Mustangs got a whale of a game from Kaeden Wilcox who produced 4 interceptions on defense and a couple of touchdowns on offense. Plus he blocked a field goal attempt, Luke Spencer went over 100 yards rushing for NC who now sports a record of 4-3 heading into this week's game against Thunder Basin.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
