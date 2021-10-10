Natrona Boys & Girls Sweep Chaney Cross Country Meet in Gillette

The cross country season moved along on Friday with the Wayne Chaney Invitational in Gillette that featured six teams. On the girl's side, Kelly Walsh Finley Klinger, who just won a state championship in tennis in the #1 singles bracket, took 1st in this race with a time of 16.41.78. She finished 2nd at last year's 4A state meet and the girl who finished 1st at state last season, Delilah Baedke of Natrona took 2nd place in the Gillette race with a time of 16.51.15. NC's Hallie Wilhelm was 3rd in 17.14.3 with Campbell County's Reilly Wilson taking 4th and Buffalo's Lexi Rule placing 5th.