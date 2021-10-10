CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Bengals, 2021 Week 5: Live game updates & discussion

By Evan "Tex" Western
Acme Packing Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to game day in week five! Today, the Green Bay Packers aim for a fourth straight victory as they visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. This game is the Packers’ first early kickoff of the year after a pair of mid-afternoon contests and two prime time games over the first four weeks of the season, and it kicks off a streak of three straight weeks with starts at 12 noon Central time.

It was a rough day at the office for Mason Crosby on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Green Bay Packers’ veteran place kicker missed four kicks against the Cincinnati Bengals — two game-winning opportunities, including two inside the final three minutes of regulation and another in that would have given the Packers the lead. He also called a pair of coin tosses incorrectly, including one to start overtime.
