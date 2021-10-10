Fall Into Reading Harvest Festival on Oct. 16

A fiction novel set in South Philly is now available for purchase at A Novel Idea on Passyunk, 1726 E. Passyunk Ave., following an exclusive stint on Amazon. Released in May 2020, the novel, titled Boxes – The Trappings of Society and Relationships, follows Tim Adams, a South Philly native fed up with injustice and hypocrisy in American society. It is only compounded by a combination of marital strife, corporate corruption at work and the urban decay around him. He decides to run away in the middle of the night, accompanied by his 3-year-old daughter, to escape the box he feels trapped in.

