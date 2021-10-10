CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Into Reading Harvest Festival on Oct. 16

By Mark Zimmaro
 6 days ago
Fall Into Reading Harvest Festival – at 10.m. on Oct. 16, South Philly Reading Captains and Point Breeze Reads will host a harvest festival on S. 18th Street between Wharton and Ellsworth Streets. Moonbounce, youth poetry slam, senior pavilion, free 360 video booth, raffles, health screenings and more.

#Harvest Festival
